Shrewsbury man who assaulted woman ordered to pay £200 compensation

Barney Spicer, aged 45, assaulted the victim in Shrewsbury on January 11,2022.

Spicer, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £200 in compensation to the victim.

No other orders for costs were made. Spicer must pay the compensation within 28 days.