'Tumultuous’ welcome for Santa as his sleigh tours Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'Brien

On one of his final sleigh rides, Santa was given a ‘tumultuous’ reception from the residents of the Gains Park area of Shrewsbury.

The sleigh in Shrewsbury

Many families gathered for Santa’s arrival on the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club sleigh which then travelled through Gains Park, Bowbrook, Radbrook and Meole Brace.

One of the organisers, Rotarian Kerry Ferguson said: “The reception for the arrival of the sleigh and Santa was unbelievable.

“The sleigh has received some really warm welcomes this Christmas and the Gains Park reception was fantastic.”

He added: “The Santa sleigh was followed by enthusiastic onlookers throughout its two hour tour of the area.

"And once again the event has proved to be a great success – particularly as all the money collected will be donated to charity.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

