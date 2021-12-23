Notification Settings

Christmas hamper raffle raises hundreds of pounds for charity

By Lisa O'Brien

A Christmas hamper has been raffled off raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

President Mary Pascoe with the hamper
The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury has been meeting weekly for lunch at The Corbet Arms in Uffington, since the easing of Covid restrictions.

Members celebrated Christmas with a traditional festive lunch with family and friends.

Alan Copplestone, secretary of the club, said: "A Christmas hamper, containing wine, port, many treats and no fewer than two bottles of champagne donated by members, was raffled, raising £740 for the club’s charities."

The club has already supported a number of good causes over the last six months – Sight Savers, Toy Boxes for children in refuges, Lend with care, and Omega among others, and has continued its regular support for The Barnabus Food Bank in Shrewsbury.

The club has also sponsored a tree in the St Chad’s Christmas tree festival, topped with a specially made Rotary Logo, by club member Peter Langdon.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

