Call to keep safe near water during festive nights out

West Mercia Search and Rescue in action

The Home and Dry campaign, driven by the Police and Crime Commissioner, will continue to bring together agencies to prevent drowning.

It comes after the PCC invested in a resource – based at the Royal Life Saving Society UK – to improve water safety education.

Work has continued to progress to fully understand and profile water safety issues across West Mercia.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said “From extensive research we are able to fully understand the extent of the problem and target our approach accordingly, focusing on those most at risk.

"We have had too many awful incidents in Shropshire and I am pleased to see this work continuing to progress with the backing of a number of agencies, united and working towards the same aim, to keep people safe.”

Shropshire was highlighted as having a particularly high proportion of water-related incidents in the evening and overnight, and particularly at weekends.

As a result, The Home and Dry Network will focus its efforts to ensure everyone gets home safely, including patrols from West Mercia Search and Rescue Volunteers in Shrewsbury on the busiest weekend prior to Christmas.

Lee Heard, Charity Director at RLSS UK said “It is great for RLSS UK to work with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner on one key message – to ensure everyone can enjoy water safely.

"This time of year, we often see many devastating incidents on our waterways, especially after nights out, and by educating members of the public of the risks around water we hope that these can be avoided.