Housing group pledges thousands of volunteer hours

Wrekin staff recently volunteered to help clear the garden at the Parkwood Extra Care Scheme

Wrekin Housing Trust is actively supporting its employees in their efforts to volunteer across a wide range of activities and causes in their local communities.

Staff have been offered up to an extra two days leave a year, dedicated to volunteering.

Wrekin, which provides more than 13,000 homes across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire, is also encouraging employees to come forward with ideas of how they can make a difference.

During the pandemic, many Wrekin staff have given their time to help those in need – including shopping for neighbours, delivering food or medical prescriptions to vulnerable or elderly people, making welfare and befriending calls as well as joining the NHS vaccination effort.

Others have taken part in litter picks, volunteered at food banks and supported a wide range of charities across the area.

David Wells, executive director of operations at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are committed to supporting the communities in which both our tenants and staff live and work. We also have a strong tradition of throwing ourselves into fundraising, charity events and volunteering.

“We know that many colleagues want to support good causes of their own choosing – that is why we wanted to give people the opportunity to use a portion of their work time to help out in their local community.