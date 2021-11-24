Man arrested at Shrewsbury Town game

West Mercia Police have confirmed that a man was arrested at Tuesday night's Shrewsbury Town game against Sunderland.

The man, who police say is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public disorder and is currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims. Anyone who wishes to contact us in relation to this incident can do so via our online reporting form.”

