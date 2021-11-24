Man arrested at Shrewsbury Town game

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The man, who police say is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public disorder and is currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.