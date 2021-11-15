Shrewsbury businesses offered advice to keep customers safe

Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday July 10..File photo dated 01/12/06 of a man drinking a beer as taxpayers are picking up a Â£17 million annual tab generated by pubs, clubs and off-licences that could be used to provide vital local services, town hall leaders have warned. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday July 10, 2013. Delays in introducing plans set out two years ago that would give local authorities the power to charge the drinks industry the true cost of licensing a premises means councils in England and Wales are being forced to meet the shortfall, according to the Local Government Association. See PA story POLITICS Alcohol. Photo credit should read: Johnny Green/PA Wire.

On Thursday, November 18, West Mercia Police will be delivering its exploitation and vulnerability training to licensed premises. The training helps staff spot the signs someone may be being exploited by criminals.

The event will take place at The Buttermarket, starting at 10.30am, and all venues are being encouraged to send at least one member of staff.

Sergeant Marv Choudhury said: “We’re really pleased to be delivering this session to licensed premises in Shrewsbury. Hospitality staff play a huge role in helping identify the signs someone may be being exploited, whether that is criminal or sexual exploitation, county lines, knife crime or domestic abuse.

“The training will help staff spot those signs and identify what they should do if they are concerned. It is important we all work together to help keep those enjoying a night out in Shrewsbury.”

James Hitchin, chair of Shrewsbury PubWatch, said he was hoping for a good attendance from town centre venues.

“This is really important information that every hospitality business needs to know, so I would urge everyone to come along if they can,” he said.

“As we have said previously, we are not aware of any specific problems in Shrewsbury but we are never complacent so are keen to support our venues in this proactive approach.

“Let’s keep working together to keep Shrewsbury the well-deserved reputation we currently have for a fun and safe night out.”