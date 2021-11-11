Helicopter lands at school as careers week takes flight

Pupils Emilia Porter, six, and Oliver Porter, 10, after seeing their father, instructor Jim Porter arrive by helicopter at Coleham Primary School

Coleham Primary School children looked up to the sky in amazement as the RAF aircraft landed. Pilot James Porter landed the helicopter, with the whole school waiting as the arrival party. Children in years two and five viewed the aircraft and some of the kit, and learned about pilot training.

It was all part of a careers event designed to showcase a variety of professions and inspire pupils throughout the school.

Each class received a visit from a surprise guest speaker to talk about their job. Speakers included a police detective, a pilates teacher and a violinist and leader of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

To kick-start the week, elected pupils from the school, eco and sports councils met with Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday to learn more about local democracy in Shrewsbury.

The week was organised by the school's business manager Tracy Othen, with help from parent guest speakers and local businesses on the school's doorstep. Year 5 pupils went out into the community to personally invite local businesses into school to talk about their profession and being a business owner. Canny Cuts Dog Groomers, in Longden Coleham, were pleased to get involved and visited the reception children, bringing a dog into school to talk about working with animals.