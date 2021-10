Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident in Albert Street, Shrewsbury, early on Tuesday morning.

At around 12.39am on Tuesday morning, they were called to a house fire on the second floor of a flat where one person was rescued.

Teams from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington were called to the scene.

They used eight breathing apparatus and four hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. One casualty was rescued by firefighters from the second floor.