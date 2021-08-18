Two taken to hospital after car collides with tree near Shrewsbury

The incident happened after 4.30pm on Tuesday on the A49 between the A5 at Preston Island and Sundorne Roundabout near Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car had collided with a tree and two people were taken to hospital for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the car had suffered a suspected medical episode and the passenger, a woman, had suffered potentially serious injuries.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that collided with a tree on the A49 at 4.48pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. An off-duty doctor was also in attendance. On arrival we discovered two patients.

"Crews were told that the driver, a man, had suffered a suspected medical episode prior to the collision whilst the passenger, a woman, had suffered potentially serious injuries.

"Following treatment at the scene, they were both transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."