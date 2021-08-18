Two taken to hospital after car collides with tree near Shrewsbury

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash where the driver is suspected to have suffered a medical episode.

The incident happened after 4.30pm on Tuesday on the A49 between the A5 at Preston Island and Sundorne Roundabout near Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car had collided with a tree and two people were taken to hospital for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the car had suffered a suspected medical episode and the passenger, a woman, had suffered potentially serious injuries.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that collided with a tree on the A49 at 4.48pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. An off-duty doctor was also in attendance. On arrival we discovered two patients.

"Crews were told that the driver, a man, had suffered a suspected medical episode prior to the collision whilst the passenger, a woman, had suffered potentially serious injuries.

"Following treatment at the scene, they were both transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene of the crash, and the incident delayed motorists in the area on Tuesday evening, with queues in both directions.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

