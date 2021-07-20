Running challenge taken in the stride of pupils

Children from a group of primary schools in Shropshire have been keeping fit and raising money for charity.

Teacher Matthew Love with some of the children on their daily run
The Severn Bridges multi academy trust have been raising money for Empathy for Special Children, a charity based in the town.

"Pupil representatives from each school in the trust - Mount Pleasant, Greenfields and Radbrook - decided that they would like to support a local charity and chose Empathy for Special Children," teacher, Matthew Love said.

"It was decided that children from all the schools would run the equivalent of the distance between the three schools, one mile each school day for a week. and our 'Run the MAT' fundraiser was enjoyed by teachers and pupils alike.

"When the children ran their last mile they dressed in rainbow colours and in total we raised a fantastic £1812.50."

The money will help to improve the lives of children and their families who are growing up with a hidden disability.

