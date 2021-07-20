Firefighters called to crash in Shrewsbury

One crew was sent to the A49 Bayston Hill following the report at 3.07pm on Tuesday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles and nobody was trapped.
The crew made the vehicles electrically safe.
Firefighters were called to a crash on a busy road in Shrewsbury.
One crew was sent to the A49 Bayston Hill following the report at 3.07pm on Tuesday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles and nobody was trapped.
The crew made the vehicles electrically safe.