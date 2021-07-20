Firefighters called to crash in Shrewsbury

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters were called to a crash on a busy road in Shrewsbury.

One crew was sent to the A49 Bayston Hill following the report at 3.07pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles and nobody was trapped.

The crew made the vehicles electrically safe.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News