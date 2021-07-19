Man dies after falling from window at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The man died after the incident on Thursday.

Police say they do not believe anyone else was involved and Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages the hospital, said an investigation is under way.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said that a report had been prepared and passed to the county's coroner.

He said: "On Thursday, July 15, police attended the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after a man had fallen from a fourth-floor window.

"The man was sadly pronounced dead.

"There is believed to be no third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner."

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said: “With deep sadness, we can confirm the death of a patient at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and our thoughts are with their family.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities, as well as carrying out our own internal investigation, and cannot comment further at this time.”