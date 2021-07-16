Eight arrests made in county lines crackdown in Shrewsbury

Eight arrests have been made in Shrewsbury in a crackdown on county lines drug activity.

Officers made eight arrests in Shrewsbury in a joint operation with Merseyside Police
A co-ordinated operation involving Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, CID and Merseyside Police was carried out on Friday, with arrests made in the town centre, Castlefields and Harlescott.

Suspects were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including possession of Class A drugs, carrying a knife and failing to appear. Three people were voluntarily dealt with for possession of drug offences. Two vehicles were also seized.

Detective Inspector Jon Weaver led the operation.

Inspector Saf Ali told the Shropshire Star: "This was a pre-planned operation, planned weeks in advance. The plan is to run similar operations with Merseyside Police again soon."

