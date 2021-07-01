Shrewsbury house filled with concrete foam to save it from collapse

110 St Michael's Street in Shrewsbury has been filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse

The concrete now fills the archway at 110 St Michael's Street amid concerns the building could collapse.

A series of pipes have also been inserted, with extra care taken to make sure nobody can break in and hide in them.

Residents were evacuated from the building last month after a resident raised the alarm about its condition with Shropshire Council.

On Wednesday the authority said the house "could collapse at any time", and that demolition could be "the only option".

St Michael's Street has been closed while the emergency work has been taking place. Shropshire Council added that since the road has been shut the building's owner has been liaising with contractors and the authority to look at the best options to make the building safe, which will allow the road to be reopened.

In a statement the council said: "The foam filling option has been agreed by the owner, following multiple and extensive surveys and risk assessments with both the owner’s structural engineers and Shropshire Council’s building control team.

"Both the owner’s and the council’s structural engineers consider that the structural condition of 110 St Michael’s Street has deteriorated to the point where it could collapse at any time.

"Whilst the owner continues to consider all options with their contractor and the council, it may be that the ongoing risk to public safety that both the building itself and the road closure present, mean that demolition could be the only option available."

The building had a number of tenants living inside. They were moved to emergency accommodation after the building's condition was made known.

A structural engineer's report compiled soon afterwards found the house was a danger to the public.

Speaking ahead of the building being filled with concrete, Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: "The safety to the public and the adjacent properties have been our key priority. This has been a unique and complex situation, and our teams have been working round the clock to help the owner choose the safest and best option to first secure the property from imminent collapse, and then look at the safest options to demolish the building, if it can’t be saved.

“Over the past week, more technical information has been gathered and analysed, which allows us to reassess the risks further, and gives us a much better understanding of exactly what risks we are dealing with and help the owner make the right decision.

“Once the building is secure, we will be able to reopen the road. The owner, with the advice from structural engineers will make a decision whether to demolish or repair the property."