Firefighters dealt with a fire in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

The fire happened at an address on Whitchurch Road at about 6.05pm, sending smoke billowing across nearby gardens.

A local resident said neighbours tried to douse flames using garden hoses but firefighters were quickly on the scene.

Video showed the fire was contained to the garage, with thick grey and black smoke pouring out as some flames shot through the roof.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Shrewsbury attended and the fire was soon out.