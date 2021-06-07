Help our town of flowers maintain blooming marvellous status

Tony Bywater in his stunning garden which will be part of Shrewsbury’s bid for success with its Britain in Bloom entry for 2021

The gardening team from the town council have been preparing baskets and getting new plants ready for displays in the Dingle and the castle, as well as roundabouts and other various spots.

But now all Salopians are being urged to play their part as Shrewsbury attempts to win another In Bloom title.

Shrewsbury is entering the small city category, in which it won gold in 2019. Under normal circumstances, towns submit a portfolio of the most stunning flowers displays before judges visit to give the blooms a closer examination.

But due to the pandemic, there will be no judges visit this time, so it's all on the portfolio.

The Shrewsbury in Bloom committee is looking for local people to enter their gardens and floral displays as part of the portfolio, and are also on the hunt for eye-catching pictures of places of local interest to use on the front and back covers.

Gardening

Keith Roberts, chairman of the committee, said: “It has been a very tough year for everyone and with people spending more time at home, there has been a marked increase in people improving where they live, including a greater interest in gardening.

“And it is this increased interest and hard work undertaken by the people of Shrewsbury that the committee would like to acknowledge through this year’s competition.

“Gardening is also a great way for people to look after their mental health and wellbeing and it is always lovely to see people take time to look after their gardens. This is a great way for us to acknowledge the effort that goes into producing such delightful displays.”

The categories to enter include best residential front garden, best residential back garden, best commercial premises and best floral feature for hanging baskets and/or containers.

The annual competition is open to residents and business premises located within Shrewsbury Town Council’s seventeen wards.

Entries, including proof of date of photos, should be submitted via e-mail to debbie.entwistle@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk or by post to: Shrewsbury in Bloom Town of Flowers Competition, Riggs Hall, The Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, SY1 2AS, by midday Friday, July 30.

Speaking about the front and back portfolio covers, Keith added: "We are looking for iconic images of Shrewsbury. Whilst this is our Shrewsbury in Bloom Portfolio, the photos don’t necessarily have to be of flowers, but can be of buildings or places of local interest that show the beautiful town we live in.

“It’s regrettable we weren’t able to use the entries we received for last year’s competition and we thank everyone who entered. There were some great photos and so we’re looking forward to seeing the same standard again this year.”

Entries for the portfolio cover should be sent to hilary.humphries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk at any time until the beginning of July.