Three people taken to hospital after crash north of Telford

A fire crew from Wellington attended the scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash at Sleap, near Crudgington, took place at around 6.30pm yesterday.

In an update on the incident they revealed that one person had been airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital, while two other people were taken to hospital in the county.

A fire crew which had been dispatched to the scene from Wellington helped release one person who was stuck in a vehicle.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A442 at 6.25pm last night.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two cars that had been in collision and three patients.

"A woman, who was a front seat passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries and airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.