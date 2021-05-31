Shrewsbury's Square paved with colour for art activity

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/05/2021 - Shrewsbury Bid and Shrewsbury Museum hold a street art day in Shrewsbury Square. *NOTE this was right at the beginning*. In Picture: Bill Hurst from Shrewsbury - the first person to begin the art work..

Salopians took part in urban street painting on Saturday, after experts gave tips and demonstrations on a range of techniques inclusing eye catching 3D designs using poster paints, chalks and pastels.

It was part of an initiative to by Shrewsbury Bid and Shropshire Museums to bring fun activities to make the town centre vibrant. A week earlier, there were traditional streets games for families to play.

Asked if the street art would return to the town centre, Shrewsbury Bid's Emma Molyneux said: "Possibly, we've got lots of other activities booked in over the summer.

The beginning of the art work in Shrewsbury's Square

She added: "It went really well. We had a bit of rain overnight so some of it has washed away.

"We are grateful to the team at Shrewsbury Museums, who manage the Square on behalf of Shropshire Council, for working with us on these events.

"It’s all part of our ongoing campaign to bring Shrewsbury to life this summer in a safe and responsible way, by embracing the town’s outdoor space as much as we can.