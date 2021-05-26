Shrewsbury school could be demolished and rebuilt on playing fields

An artist's impression of how the entrance of Belvidere School could look

Belvidere School in Shrewsbury could have "modular" buildings built off-site and then transported onto the fields, before the current school gets bulldozed and replaced with a new staff car park and playing fields. If planning permission is granted, it is hoped that work will start this autumn.

A consultation has been held by Caledonian Modular, the contractor, but a planning application has not been submitted yet. The firm says the redevelopment will not significantly affect numbers of pupils at the school. Creating new buildings off-site would allow the school to remain open while construction is taking place.

A statement on the consultation website said: "The development forms part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme to provide modern and efficient teaching environments.

"The design is informed by standards supplied by the Department for Education and follows a series of engagement meetings with the design team, School Staff, Department for Education, Sport England and Local Planning Authority.

"This site is one of many that Caledonian Modular are working on with the Department for Education. Their modular build process means that the majority of the construction work takes place off-site. The school buildings are then delivered to the site in 'modules' and assembled. This greatly reduces the build time onsite and minimises disruption for local residents.

How the new outdoor dining and recreation area might look at Belvidere School

"The design proposes moving the school buildings from the current site, to the area to the south which is currently used for recreation and sports. The existing site will then house staff car parking, as well as providing replacement playing field space."

It adds: "The building will provide ample new teaching accommodation including a main entrance/reception, hall, kitchen and dining space, staff and administration areas, classrooms suitable for all subjects and pupils, landscaped grounds, sports facilities and associated car and cycle parking.

"The building layout will support easy access for all staff and pupils, and free flow to outdoor spaces will maximise opportunities for physical activity. Replacement playing field space will be provided on the site of the existing school buildings to compensate for the areas to be taken up by the new buildings.

"The existing Sports Hall will not be altered by the proposals and will be well related to the new school buildings. The hard courts on the existing school site will also be retained.

The school buildings would move onto the playing fields site, with new playing fields and a staff car park being created where the existing buildings are

"The proposed site layout provides a safe and secure environment, creating a clear and secure boundary between school and public areas.

"A Construction Management Plan will be prepared, providing details on the separation of construction works from all users of the school and the general public. Construction hours of working will be controlled to prevent impact on residential amenity."

Shropshire Playing Fields Association initially had reservations over the loss of sporting facilities, but secretary David Kilby has since said: "After a site visit this afternoon and another look at the proposal we have changed our viewpoint and believe the proposal could be good both from an educational perspective and sporting one, providing a number of opportunities that would be beneficial to all, especially if the facilities were to be opened up for members of the local community to access in the evenings."

Central Shropshire Academy Trust, which Belvidere School is part of, has been approached for a comment on the plans.