Stunning artwork brings fresh life to empty shop

Carol Grant, who runs Carol Grant ladies fashion shop in Shrewsbury, admires the streetscape image in the window of the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop

Shrewsbury BID has reproduced a stunning image of the High Street skyline from the Shrewsbury Streetscape Project and installed it in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop unit in the town centre.

The Shrewsbury Streetscape Project is the brainchild of architect and artist, James St Clair Wade, who is recording the town’s historic streetscape in a series of unique architectural views.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the streetscape images were a really engaging subject for the shop window in High Street.

“We are always keen to bring new life to vacant shop windows and have worked with a variety of local artists to bring fresh and vibrant imagery to the town centre,” she said.

“Anyone who has seen the streetscape project will know how fascinating the images are, and we are sure the window will attract a lot of interest.”

James, who has been creating the streetscape images since April 2019, said he was delighted his artwork was on display in the town centre.

He said: “I am so pleased that this artwork drawn during lockdown can grace the windows of one of Shrewsbury’s much-loved and much-missed shops.

“We suggested combining two of our High Street images for this display, as it showcases the beautiful buildings in the area which people may not always appreciate as they go about their daily business.

“It seemed to make sense that art depicting the High Street should be displayed in the High Street - so people can see the intricacy of the architecture at close quarters without needing to strain their eyes and crane their necks in looking up!”

Carol Grant, whose shop in The Square looks out over High Street, said: “It’s a sad fact that shops will change hands from time to time, so it’s great to see Shrewsbury BID being proactive and transforming empty spaces into works of art,” she said.