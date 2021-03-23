Mayor encourages town to reflect and support bereaved on lockdown anniversary

Shrewsbury mayor Gwen Burgess

The National Day of Reflection takes place today, the first anniversary of the first national lockdown.

At midday there will be a minute's silence to remember those who have lost their lives, while at 8pm, major buildings and landmarks across the country will be illuminated as part of a nationwide "beacon of remembrance".

Shrewsbury mayor Gwen Burgess said: “It is fitting that we find some way to remember those who have tragically lost their lives during the course of this pandemic and for the families who are going through the bereavement process.

“At such a poignant moment, I feel that we need to pause and reflect on the momentous changes we have seen over the course of the last twelve months.

“It would be a wonderful tribute if people could hold a minute’s silence at midday and then at 8pm, I would ask that as many people as possible take to their doorsteps once again as part of a national vigil to reflect and remember those who have died during the course of the pandemic.”