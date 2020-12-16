'Why aren't they listening?': Swimmers dive into Shrewsbury swimming debate

The Quarry Swimming Pool in Shrewsbury

This week Shropshire Council moved to quash fears that the project will result in the loss of the Quarry pool in Shrewsbury town centre.

The scheme was chosen above alternative proposals which could have seen a competition pool included in a newly-built Quarry facility.

But Bernard Wills, chairman of Shrewsbury Masters Swimming Club, says he has been “inundated” with swimmers unhappy about the proposal.

“Many people have been in touch with me and said that the Quarry is the preferred site for the majority of the public. People feel like they have been totally ignored,” he said.

“For most people, public transport into the town is one journey, but transport to Sundorne will be two journeys.

“You can’t get there early in the morning. It would dramatically affect the swimming clubs and other water clubs.

“The proposal for the small pool is no bigger than the Priory pool and they’re talking about accommodating the clubs and the public there.

“It is not large enough now, during coronavirus times, let alone when more people start returning to exercise.

“I’ve been inundated with messages saying ‘why aren’t the council listening?’.”

Mr Wills also argued that moving swimming to Sundorne will result in more car journeys and more pollution, and that without competitions in the town centre, the shops, cafes and restaurants could miss out on trade. The council says it has been working with a “cross-party members group” to address concerns.

The Quarry swimming baths in Shrewsbury

At the cabinet meeting, Councillor David Vasmer expressed concern that “at some point during a period of cuts the decision would be taken not to go ahead with the Quarry pool as envisaged, or to substantially reduce the facilities there”.

Councillor Lezley Picton, portfolio holder for leisure, said she was disappointed with his comments.

She added that the council would be “mad” to not have a leisure facility at the park.

Acknowledging objections from some users of the pool to the plans, Councillor Picton said: “You can’t please all of the people all of the time” but added that the split site option provided more water space overall.

She also said the current Quarry pool, at 33 metres, did not meet competition standards which require pools to be either 25m or 50m.

Councillor Picton said: “I’m well aware that there are those who believe that the competition pool should remain within the town centre.

“However, previous consultations and considerations point clearly to siting it at the sports village.”

Council leader Peter Nutting said: “Everybody who doesn’t live within five miles of the town centre will find it much easier to access Sundorne.

“The pool at Sundorne will be the Shropshire pool, and having a 25-metre competition pool which will be the only decent one in the county is a real plus, and the Quarry will be the Shrewsbury pool, for the more local residents of the town centre.