Temporary one-way scheme for Shrewsbury street could become permanent

The temporary road layout on New Street. Picture: Google Street View.

An ‘experimental’ traffic order came into force on New Street in June, as one of Shropshire Council’s emergency schemes to promote active travel and social distancing in line with coronavirus legislation.

The changes, which also included a 20mph speed limit, were set to be in force for up to 18 months but the council is now asking residents and road users whether they would like to see them kept.

Under the scheme, motor vehicles are no longer able to travel westbound down New Street, away from Frankwell in the direction of Radbrook, though a contraflow westbound cycle lane is in place.

Councillor Julian Dean, who represents Porthill, said: “Pedestrian safety was always the number one concern, but this has also provided a chance to improve local cycling routes.

“Change has impacted people differently so it’s important that the views from all streets and residences affected are taken in to account before final decisions are made.

“Looking further ahead, I hope we will see further measures to make walking, mobility scooter use, and cycling better for all.

“These measures are good for safety, good for our health, and good for the environment.”

The council has opened a public consultation which runs until December 18.

The proposal says: “Prior to the introduction of the trial scheme local concerns had been raised in relation to pedestrian safety on New Street, and a feasibility study was carried out in 2017 to look at appropriate options for mitigation.