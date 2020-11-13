Shrewsbury pubs flushed with success over their sparkling loos

Montgomery's Tower

The Shrewsbury Hotel, in Bridge Place, and Montgomery’s Tower, in Lower Claremont Bank, have each been awarded a platinum rating in the Loo of the Year awards.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Shrewsbury Hotel manager, Susan Richards, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."