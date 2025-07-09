Diseased tree which was part of historic 'lime avenue' in Shrewsbury's Quarry is cut down for public safety

Shrewsbury Town Council, which is responsible for the popular park, said the tree, part of the historic 'lime avenue' planted by Percy Thrower in the mid-20th century, had "deteriorated significantly and posed a potential risk to public safety".

It added that following an inspection and assessment by an independent arboriculturalist consultant, the majority of the tree was safely dismantled.

The tree has been removed from The Quarry. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

The council said the remaining root system will be removed by specialist contractors in due course.

The tree-lined 'lime avenue' runs right from the gated park entrance off St Chad's Terrace down to a statue of Hercules by the River Severn.



This decision comes as part of the town council’s ongoing commitment to tree health and safety, following a recently issued public statement reaffirming its proactive approach to tree management across the town.

That came after a recent tragedy when a young girl was killed by a tree which collapsed in an Essex park.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, chair of the council's communities and environment committee, said: “While it is always regrettable to lose one of our mature trees, public safety must remain our top priority.

"The lime tree in question had deteriorated beyond recovery, and its removal was necessary to ensure the safety of visitors to the Quarry. We remain committed to preserving the green heritage of Shrewsbury and will continue to monitor and maintain our tree stock with care and diligence.”

Shrewsbury’s Quarry contains more than 250 lime trees, forming a unique and cherished landscape feature for the park.

The town council has pledged to replace any trees that are removed.

Countryside and greenspace manager Jim Goldsmith added: “We undertake regular inspections of our tree stock and take action only when necessary. Unfortunately, this particular lime tree had reached the end of its life. We’ll continue to manage and care for our trees to ensure both public safety and the continued beauty of our green spaces.”