'Tree safety is a top priority' council assures Shrewsbury residents and visitors after tragic death in Essex

Shrewsbury Town Council said it wishes to reassure people that safety at the Quarry Park and Dingle is its "top priority".

The statement was released following the death of a seven-year-old girl after a tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday (June 28).

Shrewsbury Town Council said it has reviewed its tree inspection and management processes to ensure they "remain robust" and in line with best practice.

The Quarry Park's lime avenues and the Dingle’s large specimen trees are formally inspected each year by qualified arborists.

The Dingle in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

Furthermore, the town council said staff undertake regular visual checks throughout the year and carry out additional checks after storms or periods of high winds.

The council added that it will take prompt and appropriate action to make trees safe if any issues are identified, while preserving the environmental and heritage value of the landscapes.

Chair of Shrewsbury Town Council's operations committee Councillor David Vasmer said: "We know how much residents and visitors value the trees in our parks. We want to reassure everyone that we take our responsibilities very seriously and have robust inspection regimes in place.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for all of our parks and open spaces for everyone to enjoy."