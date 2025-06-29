Girl, six, in ‘very serious’ condition after tree collapse

A six-year-old girl is in a “very serious” condition after being caught beneath a tree which collapsed in an Essex park.

A seven-year-old girl was killed and three more children sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment after the tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating what happened and an area has been set up for the laying of flowers and tributes.

Assistant Chief Constable Lucy Morris of Essex Police said: “Updates will be provided on the condition of the little girl who remains in hospital.

“I know many will be thinking of her today and she is in the right place, receiving urgent and around-the-clock care surrounded by her family.

“Sadly, her condition is still very serious at this time.”

Dozens saw the incident and rushed to try and lift the tree, a witness said.

Accountant Ishan Madan, 39, from Westcliff-on-Sea, was playing in a cricket match nearby when he heard a “horrendous, screeching scream”.

He said: “Everyone ran towards the clubhouse, where the tree is.

“The tree had snapped and I think there were four children, the fifth one was slightly further away, I think she’d been hit by a branch.

“Two of them were under a smaller branch, they were rescued easily, and unfortunately, the other two girls, they were stuck under this massive tree.

“So we got bystanders to help, it must have been 40 to 50 people who then tried to lift the fallen tree up and to our horror, these two little girls, poor girls, were stuck underneath it.

“Their mother was on the corner.

“It was horrendous.”

Police praised the reaction of bystanders (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Madan said that he had heard the children were walking on a path when the tree fell.

He continued: “You’d never think something like this could happen and there were a lot of people at our club that were shocked, including myself.

“It was horrendous.

“It was like a nightmare that you’d sort of wake up from and then someone would tell you it wasn’t true.

“You couldn’t imagine kids walking in the park and something like this happening.”

Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett said that those who rushed to help “showed the best of Southend”.