Two false fire alarms in one night at Pride Hill shopping centre

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two false fire alarms went off in one night at a town shopping centre.

The Pride Hill Shopping Centre

The Pride Hill Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury was closed yesterday when the alarm was sounded at about 8pm.

Two fire crews attended from Shrewsbury's station and Baschurch, and the officers found that there was no cause for alarm.

Then, soon after 5am today, another alarm went off at the shopping centre. Two fire engines attended from Shrewsbury.

They reported that it was another false alarm, caused by a fault in the system.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

