University welcomes new head

University Centre Shrewsbury has brought in Professor Paul Johnson who will oversee academic and research activities, including six academic departments and three research centres, and programmes ranging from a Foundation Year through to undergraduate and post-graduate.

Prof Johnson has an unusual academic background in both the arts and sciences. His first degree was in Physics and Theatre studies and his research often explores the intersections and interactions between disciplines. He worked in applied theatre research at the Centre for Applied Theatre Research at the University of Manchester on projects investigating theatre in museums, and how performing arts can engage young people on issues around biomedical science. Prof Johnson has also worked in theatre as a writer and director. He is widely published, having authored a book, co-authored a second book, and contributed chapters to several more, as well as written academic articles.

Prof Johnson has been an active member of SCUDD, the subject association for university drama departments, serving as Vice-Chair from 2007-2010. He is on the Strategic Advisory Board of Arts Connect, a trustee of Chester Visual Arts and is a fellow of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).

He said: “I am honoured to lead UCS into its second phase of growth. UCS is a vibrant, and dynamic community of higher education and research led by a team of dedicated academics. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Shrewsbury to build on the Centre’s many accomplishments to date.”