Man arrested in connection with drugs and guns in Shrewsbury

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody by police this morning after a warrant was carried out at an address on Albert Road in the Sundorne area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm along with other prohibited weapons.

Inspector Ali Safdar said: “This was an extremely successful warrant which led to one man being taken into custody.

“We carry out these warrants based on intelligence with the aim of tackling drug crime and taking dangerous people off the streets to make Shropshire a safe place to live and work.”

