Resurfacing work to close town centre road

Mardol in Shrewsbury will shut from Monday, August 17, while the work is carried out.

The work is part of a scheme to improve footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces in Shrewsbury town centre as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

The work in the town centre began earlier this year, and has now continued after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The overall plans for Mardol have previously been criticised by Shrewsbury BID, which described them as "disappointing".

Speaking in February, the BID's executive director, Seb Slater said: "Under the plans to be delivered by Shropshire Council, Mardol and Claremont Street will retain current road layouts and parking arrangements with pavements replaced and highway resurfaced.

"We are very disappointed at this approach which we believe will cause disruption during the works for limited long-term benefit to these historic streets."

The resurfacing of Mardol was scheduled to be carried out towards the end of 2020.

However, Shropshire Council said its contractor is now able to carry out the work earlier than planned.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s director of place and enterprise, said: “Being able to carry out this work sooner than planned is good news. It will mean that access for businesses and residents will be much improved, which is really important as the lockdown restrictions ease. It will also enable far more productive use of the machinery and equipment used for this type of work and – apart from localised installation of street furniture – reduces the need to close Mardol later in the year.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during this closure, but thank people for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out. The intention is to return to normal at the earliest opportunity.”

During the closure traffic will not be permitted between the hours of 7.30am and 4.30pm. Deliveries will be accommodated outside these hours, but parking will not be allowed.

The council said its contractor will be speaking with individual businesses regarding deliveries and access.