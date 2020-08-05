Cycling, running and kayaking challenge for Shrewsbury charity

Climbing Out is a charity that helps to support people who have been through illness, trauma or serious injuries by hosting days out and trips away where people can get active again with others who know what they're going through.

As their usual fundraisers had been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, founder Kelda Wood still wanted to host something that would keep her, and the other members, busy during lockdown.

She came up with the idea of the Adaptive Tri Challenge which will take place in September. 14 previous Climbing Out participants will be joining Kelda on a 15km hike in the Shropshire Hills, 50km kayak on the River Severn and a 60km cycle starting at Pengwern Rowing Club in Shrewsbury.

"We run outside, active, challenge programmes for people who have been through physical or mental trauma," Kelda explained. "Our usual fundraisers have been stopped so I wanted to run something that would be a fundraiser but also as a goal for people who come on our programme to work towards.

"It is just the next step with keeping active. It will be empowering for people to give something back. I had a serious leg injury back in 2002 which is why I set up the charity and wanted to support other people. I had a number of goals to work towards this year, in terms of fundraisers and challenges, there was a few I was going to take part in.

"I am a sporty person and I love a challenge so wanted to create something I could do while still being safe. So we put together this idea of an adaptive challenge."

The objective of the challenge is to motivate and inspire others who’ve been through mental or physical trauma, to raise awareness about Climbing Out and to spread the message that everyone can adapt, overcome and use setbacks to help us grow stronger.

The campaign is called 'The Rainbow After the Rain' and they will be raising funds for Climbing Out as well as giving the Climbing Out participants involved a goal to focus on through lockdown and the challenges faced during Covid-19.

Advertising

Kelda added: "I got some of the young people from the charity involved, so it gives them a goal and a next step to keep working towards. It's been a way of keeping active during lockdown because of having to train for it.

"Four or five people are joining me on each leg, six will be walking, four paddling and four cycling. It's easy to get lazy during lockdown so I wanted to make sure we were all training, but also having fun with it."

The challenge will take place on Saturday, September 12.