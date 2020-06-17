Variety the spice of life as more Shrewsbury market traders return

While the Market Hall has remained open, with many food businesses providing essentials and offering new delivery services for those self-isolating, yesterday was the first time that many of the stalls have reopened.

Traders were politely stopping and going as they navigated their way around the hall, as shoppers browsed the veritable treasure trove of treats and delectable delights, while a gentle whiff of tantalising spices graced the air.

The chance to finally return to the hall feels like a godsend to many of the traders, and Russ Hunt of White Rabbit Records admitted he was relieved to be back.

"All I've been doing for the last three months is walking the dogs and twiddling my thumbs," he said.

Russ Hunt from White Rabbit Records

"When lockdown came into force I lost 95 per cent of my income overnight. It pains me to say it but if it hadn't been for the government grants I'd have probably gone under. It's probably the first time in 40 years the Tories have helped me.

"I'm just glad to be back and to be doing something."

He has put hand sanitiser in place for people to use before flicking through vinyls, and is only allowing two people in the shop at once.

Russ added: "Everything has been put in place for people to shop safely. Shoppers need to take a bit of responsibility too."

Some shoppers were returning to the Market Hall for the first time. Kerry Lucas-Garner and daughter Izzy, 12, took the opportunity to browse for potential birthday presents for a friend.

Kerry Lucas-Garner and daughter Izzy Lucas-Garner, aged 12, from Shrewsbury

Kerry said: "It's nice to be back. We wanted to come to the market and support the independent traders and do our bit to help Shrewsbury get back on its feet."

The also said they felt safe shopping in the Market Hall with the hand sanitiser stations, two-metres distancing tape and signage to direct customers.

"I think it's all clear and well laid out here for social distancing and people are being careful," added Kerry.

Some customers have been going to the market for their essentials throughout lockdown, like husband and wife John and Liz Donlan.

Shoppers John Donlan and Liz Donlan

Liz said: "It's been really good that we've been able to come and do a bit of shopping. Everything's safe for social distancing so we've been happy coming."

Faith Mercer, who runs the Lock, Stock and Smoking Art Shop, was also returning for the first time, making the final touches to her display, ready to welcome people back.

Faith Mercer from Lock, Stock and Smokinng Art Shop

Like many traders, it's been tough going for Faith in 2020 after the double flooding disaster in February followed by the virus pandemic. She said: "We haven't really got over the floods and we're coming into one of the quietest periods of the year.

"It's nice to come back in and I'm hoping people will start coming back."

While it's been a tricky time, it has given traders chance to explore other ways of selling their wares.

Robin Nugent from Iron and Rose

Robin Nugent from Iron and Rose Wine said he had used the opportunity to upgrade his website and had even done virtual wine tasting sessions with staff.

Phil Roe from Urban Bikes said that last week had been one of his best weeks of trading, as people have turned to exercise for something to do to keep busy and fit during while various restrictions remain in force.

Phil Roe from Urban Bikes

Libby Gliksman, of Market Cookshop, paid tribute to staff who set up the restrictions and keep the hall clean.

She said: "They are doing an amazing job. They're cleaning all the time and it reassures people that it's safe to shop."