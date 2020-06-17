'Pack it in': Call for anti-social thugs to stop scaring people away from 'lifeline' Shrewsbury park

Families and dog walkers have reported being faced with abuse by youths at the playing fields in Greenfields.

Young people have also been seen whizzing around the park on quad bikes and mini moto bikes, leaving local residents scared to go out and use the park for fresh air and exercise.

A fortnight ago police confiscated a scrambler bike that was being raced around the fields.

Councillor Alex Phillips, whose Bagley patch encompasses Greenfields, called for such behaviour to stop, and said those participating in anti-social behaviour and leaving people too scared to use the park were depriving them of a "lifeline" during lockdown.

He said: "They need to pack it in. It's a very small minority ruining the enjoyment for the vast majority of residents. Especially over the lockdown period the park has been a godsend to residents to be able to get some fresh air and walk their dogs. It has been a real lifeline.

"Very many people have enjoyed it and it has been a shame that kind of behaviour has been happening."

He added: "It's been going on for some time. I raised it with the police and the confiscated a bike a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately the problems haven't gone away.

"Residents have emailed me and people I know mention it when I see them.

"We were having police patrols in the mornings. I asked them to come in the evenings because that was the main time they were congregating. The issue is unless you have 24-hour supervision, there's not much you can do.

"It's been a pretty difficult few months for everybody. Please just don't go there doing these anti-social things and scare people in the park."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for a comment.