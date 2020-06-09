New gates in memory of Shrewsbury Town fan Ruth

Supporter Ruth Williams, who also provided youth team refreshments and ran the Blue Room kitchen at the old Gay Meadow for many years, has been honoured by having her name painted on the entrance gates. These have been funded by the Official Supporters Club and Away Travel Club.

She was involved with the football club for over 60 years attending most home and away games and rarely missed a youth team game.

Ruth, who died in February this year aged 89, also owned and ran the Abbey Guesthouse in town where players used to stay.

The club said: "Ruth, a Shrewsbury Town Football Club life member, is missed by many at the club and amongst the fan base alike.

"The club would like to thank Brian Jones, the OSC and Away Travel Club for arranging for the gates to be installed, along with Condover Forge on Condover Industrial Estate for making the gates."