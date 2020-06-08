Advertising
Drink driver caught speeding at 125mph near Shrewsbury
Clocked at more than 125mph on a main road, a driver pulled over by police was found to be over the alcohol limit at the time.
The man in a Renault Megane was spotted speeding on the A5 dual carriageway outside Shrewsbury on Sunday evening.
He was pulled over soon after 9pm and blew into a breathalyser.
The alcohol content in his breath was over the legal limit and he was taken into custody until he was sober enough to be charged with drink driving and released.
