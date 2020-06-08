Menu

Drink driver caught speeding at 125mph near Shrewsbury

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Clocked at more than 125mph on a main road, a driver pulled over by police was found to be over the alcohol limit at the time.

The man in a Renault Megane was spotted speeding on the A5 dual carriageway outside Shrewsbury on Sunday evening.

He was pulled over soon after 9pm and blew into a breathalyser.

The alcohol content in his breath was over the legal limit and he was taken into custody until he was sober enough to be charged with drink driving and released.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Crime Transport
