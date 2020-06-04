'Selfish' litter louts dump more than 20 tons of rubbish at Shrewsbury Quarry in one weekend

People flocked to the park following the easing of lockdown restrictions on a sweltering weekend, with many taking food as well as boxes of booze.

The park's workforce was left to clear up the equivalent of all rubbish from the site in the entire month of March, and only slightly less than all the litter left at the Quarry in May.

Now civic leaders have issued a plea to visitors to clear up after themselves and help keep the popular park pleasant for everyone.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We are more than happy to welcome visitors to our green spaces in the town, and we know that the majority of people respect the parks for the benefit of everyone who uses them.

“The amount of rubbish that our staff collected after the weekend was unacceptable. It is up to individuals to take responsibility for their own waste and respect the environment around them.

"Discarded rubbish is also a threat to our wildlife and it is essential that people ensure that they do not leave hazards which can have devastating consequences for animals.

“If people are using our parks and open spaces, I would ask that they need to either place their rubbish in the bins provided, or take it home with them.

"Our staff were demoralised on Monday morning when they saw the amount of rubbish that people had selfishly left behind. It is only down to the hard work of our staff that the spaces have been cleared in time for people to re-use the parks.

“And with National Volunteering week this week, we do thank all our wonderful volunteers, including those who pick litter, and who make such a big difference to our wonderful town.”

Staff filled 19 1,100-litre bulk bins on Monday. This compared to 20 bulk bins collected for March and 27 bulk bins collected for the whole of May, when restrictions were beginning to be eased.

Leader of the town council, Councillor Alan Mosley, added: “I came across Max Brown on Sunday morning whilst taking a walk in the Quarry. He has taken it upon himself to pick litter in the park and has done some tremendous work in support of our staff.

“He has collected an enormous amount of rubbish over a number of days now and his community spirit should not go ignored.

"I understand that there are a lot of dog walkers who take great pride in our Quarry and have also collected discarded rubbish whilst out for their exercise.

"It is a great testament to the community-minded people here in Shrewsbury that they take a great pride in where they live.”