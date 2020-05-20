Delivery service adapts to provide for businesses and vulnerable throughout Shropshire

Zoom took its first order in 2016 from a Chinese restaurant in Copthorne, Shrewsbury, and has grown to delivering essential goods and household items to members of the public, as well as supplying about 100 businesses with items during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service, which allows users to order food for delivery from a number of restaurants, has recruited additional drivers to join its team of about 30 who have now taken to providing essential goods and household items for shops that have had supply issues caused by the pandemic.

Owner Kevin Williams said an example of a recent order was from a patient at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) who wanted 15 roast dinners to be delivered to staff who were away from their families.

"We've had to adapt by quickly adding convenience stores and we've been delivering essentials to vulnerable customers in all our areas," he said.

"We've added wholesale products for customers who want to bulk buy and we've increased our delivery radius in all areas to reach people in rural areas.

"We're looking at making it easier for the elderly to order and there has been a growing trend of people ordering to deliver to relatives – customers have ordered from Canada and Dubai to their family in Shrewsbury.

"We recently had a call from a patient at RSH who wanted to buy 15 Sunday roast dinners to be delivered to the staff staying away from their families. We fulfilled this order at a discounted rate and the staff were delighted with the gesture."

Forming in Shrewsbury, the service operates in Oswestry, Telford and most recently Bridgnorth in Shropshire, as well as Wrexham, Newtown and Llanidloes in Wales.

Advertising

"During the early stages of the lockdown, we fast tracked a number of local businesses onto the service enabling them to trade on the same day," Kevin said.

"Catering businesses who had their event calendar completely cancelled have found a way to survive by trading on Zoom.

The company has implemented contactless delivery for all orders and provides Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning products for drivers.

Kevin added: "We’ve launched new areas quickly to help existing partners in Shrewsbury to trade in other areas. For example, we made the decision to open in Bridgnorth and were trading within three days.

"We've also had to recruit more drivers quickly, opening up critical employment opportunities for those in the local community."