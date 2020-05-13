Menu

Two false fire alarms in Shropshire hospitals caused by aerosol fumes

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Firefighters attended two false alarms at Shropshire hospitals that were set off by aerosols yesterday.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, an alarm was raised in the ophthalmology department of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Two Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews attended from the Shrewsbury station but it was established that the alarm had been tripped by emissions from an air freshener.

Then at 7.40pm at the Bridgnorth Community Hospital, an aerosol used in a toilet set off an alarm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

On the morning of the same day, another false alarm was reported at the Oakengates Theatre.

Crews were stood down before they arrived at the scene.

