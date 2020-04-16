Advertising
Fire crews tackle fridge fire at a home
Fire crews spent more than an hour dealing with a fire at a house involving a fridge.
The fire took place in the early hours of the morning at a home in Oliver Road.
Two fire crews were sent to the incident after receiving a call at around 1.51am.
Crews used hoses to put out the fire and the ambulance were also called to attend.
The fire service were at the scene until around 3am.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.