Fire crews tackle fridge fire at a home

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Fire crews spent more than an hour dealing with a fire at a house involving a fridge.

The crews were called out in the early hours of the morning

The fire took place in the early hours of the morning at a home in Oliver Road.

Two fire crews were sent to the incident after receiving a call at around 1.51am.

Crews used hoses to put out the fire and the ambulance were also called to attend.

The fire service were at the scene until around 3am.

