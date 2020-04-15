Time stands still on Shrewsbury Quarry swimming baths wait for new clock

The facility needs a new digital timer for all the lanes worth £7,000 to be able to hold major swimming meets once again.

A fundraising initiative was set to launch just before the pandemic took over life in the UK, but will have to wait for now.

Councillor Gwen Burgess believes having the timer will be a huge benefit not just to swimming in Shrewsbury, but tourism to the town.

She said: "We used to have a lot of galas at the Quarry pool but the clock that's there now doesn't work. We used to get hundreds of people coming into town for them but they haven't been happening because of the clock not working.

"I think we'll raise the money, it's just a shame that it'll have to wait."