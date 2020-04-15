Fresh call for Shrewsbury to be pedestrianised as lockdown sees air pollution drop

Former Quarry and Coton Hill councillor Andrew Bannerman lives in the town centre, and believes the lack of traffic going through since lockdown due to Covid-19 has made a huge impact on bringing down air pollution. He hopes it encourages a push for pedestrianising the town after the crisis is over.

It comes after a raft of ideas to make the town more pedestrian friendly were put forward by the Shrewsbury Civic Society earlier this year.

Mr Bannerman said: "The air has been wonderful since lockdown. It would be really good to get some measures to see how much of a difference it has made."

Shrewsbury was identified by Shropshire Council last year as an area where nitrogen dioxide pollution exceeds national legal limits by more than 30 per cent. The council's public protection officer Matthew Clark said that river crossing points and the geography of the town centre causes bottlenecks during rush hour, which contributes significantly to pollution. He added that the council is taking many steps to improve air quality, including new restrictions on they types of vehicles which can be used as taxis.

The air pollution gauge for Shrewsbury town centre is at Smithfield Road, but Mr Bannerman believes a more realistic picture of the air quality in the town could be painted by testing it at the bottom of Pride Hill and the top of Wyle Cop, where traffic is at its heaviest.

He added: "It is frequently polluted in a way that is unpleasant and dangerous. The air has been much cleaner but unfortunately people haven't been able to enjoy it because of the lockdown.

"Areas of the town could be pedestrianised to make it a lot cleaner and safer for people. There are ways from getting from one side of the town to the other without going through, but people don't use them.

"It's something we've been talking about for about 50 years, but we're still waiting. The initial investment may be a lot of money, but it would be worth it in the long run."

The civic society called for The Square to be made pedestrian only but for emergency and delivery vehicles, while also suggested that crossings should be made at the bottom of Pride Hill and a new crossing made between Barker Street and Claremont Hill. It also wants speed humps installed on Wyle Cop.

Shropshire Council has been contacted for a comment.