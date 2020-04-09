Block by block: Shropshire's libraries holding virtual Lego club during lockdown

Each week the Shropshire Libraries posts a suggestion on Twitter with a theme – this week's theme is Easter.

The first club was held last week, with a theme of books to celebrate International Children's Book Day.

One of the entries even won praise from Cressida Cowell, author of the global hit series How to Train Your Dragon.

Replying to Katherine Berry's picture of her children's dragon-themed display, the author called it "wonderfully imaginative" and said: "Love to your kids from me."

To get involved, just create an Easter-themed character, creature or scene and share it at twitter.com/ShropLibraries

Children and adults are welcome to join in.

Here are some of the submissions so far:

According to my children, this is Toothless and Stormfly leaving the cooking tent from How to train your dragon. Toothless is upside down of course 😂🐉 pic.twitter.com/dRyf9mQBjU — Katherine Berry (@KatherineBerry5) April 2, 2020

Of course he is! Wonderfully imaginative... I can't remember which book that was...How to Twist a dragon's Tale? HOW CAN I have forgotten? Love to your kids from me X — Cressida Cowell (@CressidaCowell) April 3, 2020

Here's Megan's creation. It's Ron Weasley and Scabbers the rat (aka: Peter Pettigrew) being dragged into the Whomping Willow by Padfoot (aka: Sirius Black) pic.twitter.com/wrz00diDov — Sioned Baldwin (@SionedBaldwin) April 2, 2020