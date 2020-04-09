Menu

Block by block: Shropshire's libraries holding virtual Lego club during lockdown

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Shropshire's libraries may be shut as a coronavirus precaution but librarians have found a creative way to engage people of all ages with a virtual Lego club.

Photo: @ShropLibraries ·

Each week the Shropshire Libraries posts a suggestion on Twitter with a theme – this week's theme is Easter.

The first club was held last week, with a theme of books to celebrate International Children's Book Day.

One of the entries even won praise from Cressida Cowell, author of the global hit series How to Train Your Dragon.

Replying to Katherine Berry's picture of her children's dragon-themed display, the author called it "wonderfully imaginative" and said: "Love to your kids from me."

To get involved, just create an Easter-themed character, creature or scene and share it at twitter.com/ShropLibraries

Children and adults are welcome to join in.

Here are some of the submissions so far:

