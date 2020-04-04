Shrewsbury singer Andy rocking in the shed

The 36-year-old singer has been doing gigs from his garden shed during the Covid-19 lockdown to keep fans entertained and keep a bit of money rolling in after his live shows got cancelled.

More than 1,000 tuned in for his first online performance, and last week he helped raise hundreds of pounds for 10-year-old Olivia Austin, a Shrewsbury girl who suffers from a serious heart condition. The youngster hopes to use the money to go and watch gymnastics and visit London when the pandemic is over.

Andy was thrilled with how much was raised. Ahead of tonight's show, he said: "Here’s a night paying tribute to two of the most inspirational acts ever to have walked the earth. Come down to the shed with me to sing along to some of the best hits and more! Feel free to donate as I’m going to be struggling the next few weeks with not be able to perform live. Thank you all so much for your help and support love you all."

To tune in at 7pm, visit www.facebook.com/andyobyeah