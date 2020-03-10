Planning inspector to hear appeal over Shropshire crematorium case

Westerleigh Group hopes to overturn a Shropshire Council planning committee decision to refuse permission for the facility to be constructed near Nesscliffe.

The planning inspector will hear submissions from Westerleigh, the UK’s most prolific crematorium developer and operator, and arguments from those opposed to the scheme.

In July last year, Shropshire councillors went against a planning officer’s recommendation and refused to grant permission for the new crematorium.

They said the site’s close proximity to the A5, poultry farms and low-flying aircraft meant the proposed location was unsuitable.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council objected to the scheme, and the Ministry of Defence raised concerns about the noise from Nesscliffe Army Camp which is regularly used to train helicopter pilots, and the affect it will have on services at the crematorium.

The RAF Helicopter Noise Liaison Group said it may consider not using the Nesscliffe Camp in future, should the plans go ahead.

But local funeral directors said a new crematorium was needed, with bereaved families sometimes faced with waits of up to six weeks to say goodbye to their loved ones.

Westerleigh’s own need assessment said both Wrexham Crematorium and Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury were working at around 110 per cent capacity, and a new facility was needed to ease the pressure.

It said the problem would escalate in the coming years due to Shropshire’s ageing population and an increasing preference for cremations over burials.

In a letter to the case officer ahead of the planning committee meeting, Westerleigh’s agent Matt Hubbard, from The Planning Hub, said: “As you are aware, Westerleigh are not shy of appealing their planning refusals, so there should be no doubt that we will lodge a planning appeal, and apply for costs against the council, should this application be refused.”

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing, a decision is expected to be issued in around four to six weeks.