Shrewsbury woman, 79, died after slipping while on holiday in Egypt

An inquest heard that Marie Lawrence was a former catering assistant, originally from Stoke-on-Trent, who was holidaying in the region of Hurghada when she slipped and suffered a fracture in October 2018.

A friend who was staying in another villa found her and called the emergency services.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and went in for surgery on her spine, but suffered a cardiac arrest and died on October 25.

At Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery recorded a narrative verdict of her death.

He said: "Marie Lawrence died from a cardiac arrest having received surgery on her back, having slipped while on holiday in Egypt."

He said that the reason for the delay in Mrs Lawrence's inquest being held was the result of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office having to wait for information from the Egyptian authorities.