Shrewsbury Town aiming to tackle homelessness and loneliness through day of action

The club's official charity is joining 71 others from around the UK to host the EFL Day of Action on March 10.

It will see Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch a brand new programme called Off the Street which has been created to help the homeless.

Working in partnership with Shrewsbury Ark, the scheme encourages rough sleepers and homeless people to stay active by taking part in a kick around at the 3G pitches.

Participants will be able to use the changing rooms to have a shower and a local barber will be on hand to give haircuts.

The programme will also offer activities to develop skills such as interview techniques and CV writing.

Jamie Edwards, chief executive officer of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, said: "We are excited to launch a programme that will give local homeless people access to essential tools that will hopefully ignite some positive change in their lives. The aim is that this programme will be funded by proceeds raised at our Sleep Out on July 3 and 4 where participants will spend the night sleeping outside at Montgomery Waters Meadow to raise awareness about homelessness issues across the county. We really hope the new programme can make a big difference to the homeless in our region."

During the event, the charity will also launch an additional Extra Time session which is designed to combat loneliness among the elderly by providing social events for retired or semi-retired locals.

The existing session is attended by over 30 people each week and sees people take part in activities including walking, football, handball, boccia, bowls, bingo and crafts.

For more information visit shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com