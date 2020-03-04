Menu

Advertising

Health of students on skiing trip in Italy is paramount, says Shrewsbury college

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A group of Shropshire students who have travelled to Italy for a skiing trip are 120 miles away from the coronavirus quarantine zones, according to college bosses.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Shrewsbury Colleges Group has insisted that the health and safety of their Sixth Form students is a top priority.

After carrying out risk assessments, leaders at the college decided not to cancel the trip despite the outbreak of Covid-19 in Italy.

A college spokesman said: "A small group of our students are on a skiing trip in northern Italy. They are 120 mile away from any exclusion zones.

"They travelled over by coach so have avoided any interaction with large crowds.

See also:

"We have taken all the government advice on board and at the moment, the advice for the area where they are is that they do not have to self-isolate on their return home unless they feel unwell."

Italy is the hardest hit country in Europe, and has the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of China, where the disease originated.

Advertising

It has reported 80 deaths from 2,502 confirmed cases. Most patients who have died so far were either elderly or had other conditions.

The spokesman added: "The students' safety and healthy is absolutely paramount and we would not take any risks.

"We did a full risk assessment beforehand and made sure the parents and students were comfortable with the situation and wanted to continue with the trip."

A number of other upcoming trips will be reviewed by Shrewsbury Colleges Group before a decision is made whether or not they will go ahead.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Health Education Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News