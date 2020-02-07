New flag will be an everlasting tribute to popular Shrewsbury Town fan from Sweden

Kenneth Lovgren died last month, just a week before he planned to make a special trip to the UK to see Salop take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Just hours after Town pulled off the impossible and held the Champions of Europe to a draw at home to force a replay in Merseyside, he took to Twitter to say: "I’m still dreaming and will sleep well tonight."

Later that week it emerged that that Kenneth had died, with tributes pouring in from the club and fellow supporters.

His moving words will now be printed on a Swedish flag with the Shrewsbury Town crest which will be hung between block 16 and 17.

A mock-up of the memorial flag

His friend Daz Carding, who runs the Going Down the Oteley Road blog, said: "When I look back now and re-read his tweet, I can't quite believe it.

"His words are so powerful, it gives me a lump in my throat.

"We thought a flag with his words on was the best way to have him there us us at every game."

The £100 target on the JustGiving page was smashed within hours of going live on Thursday afternoon, and by Friday morning more than £330 had been raised.

Daz said the support for the fundraiser shows just how popular Kenneth was.

He added: "We've got enough to get a big flag for the Meadow and another that we can take to away games.

"The support has been amazing. We've even had players donating. I know it's said about a lot of people, but no one had a bad word to say about Kenneth.

"I've had messages from his family saying they have been blown away with the kindness of the people in Shrewsbury.

"During the game at Anfield we made sure to send them pictures of all the Swedish flags and videos of the minutes applause. I don't think they really knew the effect he'd had on the club."

The pair met online and bonded through their love of sport, and even met a few times when Kenneth flew over to watch his beloved team.

Daz said: "What I really liked about him is that he was also so positive. Even if they lost 8-0 he would never have a bad word to say about them.

"When I started the website he got behind anything I did. Whenever we did fundraising he was always the first person to chip in. He was a very generous and charitable person.

"His positivity has most definitely worn off on me. After the game at Anfield people were disappointed with the loss but I know Kenneth wouldn't have been negative.

"He would have said it's still a moment to be proud of, so I made sure to to spread that message."

Any additional money raised will go to a charity chosen by Kenneth's family.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flagforkenneth